The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN
- Updated
The Bobcat Fire is now one of the largest in Los Angeles County history after scorching more than 100,000 acres
- By Paul Vercammen and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Updated
- By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
- Updated
- By Helen Regan, CNN
- Updated
- Stark Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19; 5 staff and 7 students in 'close contact' will quarantine at home for 14 days
- Petition presented seeking removal of the Confederate statue from courthouse grounds on the Jackson square
- Second teacher at Stark Elementary tests positive for COVID-19, more students sent home
- 125 million-year-old dinosaur found buried by a volcanic eruption in China
- Quarry proposed for 462 acres on Jack Maddox Bridge Road in northern Butts County
- Jackson cancels Fall Festival and Christmas Parade amid COVID-19 concerns
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Jackson Jam, a fundraiser for the Butts County Recreation Department, hits Jackson on Sept. 26
- Remains identified as elderly Covington man; daughter charged with concealing his death
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Fact check: Biden falsely claims Trump campaign only asked him for Supreme Court list after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died
- Biden says he will not release list of his potential Supreme Court nominees before election
- Tropical Storm Beta puts over 10 million people under tropical storm warnings
- Key GOP senator says she opposes taking up a Supreme Court nomination before Election Day
- Fire up the grill for smoky homemade pizza
