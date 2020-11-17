Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Nectar Gan and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Kay Jones and Leah Asmelash, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Cnn Politics
featured
Trump fires director of Homeland Security agency who had rejected President's election conspiracy theories
- By Kaitlan Collins and Paul LeBlanc, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Several sheriffs in upstate New York say they will ignore Gov. Cuomo's order to limit Thanksgiving guests
- By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die after tractor-trailer collision on I-75 in the early morning hours of Nov. 11
- MasterBrand Cabinets opening manufacturing/distribution hub in Butts County, creating nearly 400 jobs
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Whitney Farmer named 2020 Jackson High Homecoming Queen; Gavin Glass named King
- Brad Johnson expected to be named the next Butts County Manager
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Vote recount in Presidential race underway in Butts County
- Governor Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions to Nov. 30
- Red Devils keep playoff hopes alive with 28-27 win over Mary Persons
- Now Streaming: Sofia Loren, Greta Thunberg light up the screen
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
- 100 vintage baby names coming back into style
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- PHOTOS: 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming
- Doctors respond to 20 common concerns about the flu shot
- Best states for health care
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- PHOTOS: Southeastern Railway Museum accepts former presidential train car of FDR
- PHOTOS: Marco Rubio comes to Georgia in support of Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue
- PHOTOS: 2020 Masters, Monday Practice Rounds
Latest News
- Trump fires director of Homeland Security agency who had rejected President's election conspiracy theories
- Maple syrup adds just a hint of sweetness to these fall recipes
- Raphael Warnock, Kelly Loeffler square off over health care, insurance
- McCarthy, Scalise and Cheney reelected to House Republican leadership posts
- MORRIS: 'Being still' is an attitude toward God
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: How do you think the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in the Affordable Care Act case?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.