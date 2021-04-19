Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Sophie Jeong, CNN
-
-
- 0
- By James Griffiths and Nectar Gan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Nectar Gan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy headed toward accident at I-75 and Hwy. 16 involved in accident in Jackson
- Spalding County investigating two bodies found in burning truck off Jackson Road
- Griffin man arrested for murder in deaths of two Henry County men found in back of burning truck
- Three I-75 construction projects, including one in Butts County, will affect traffic this weekend
- Butts County Sheriff's Office investigating false report of person with weapon that locked down two schools
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- I-75 accident Sunday involving vehicle and two motorcycles remains under investigation
- A Black family's beach property in California was taken during the Jim Crow era. The county is now giving it back, and it's worth millions
- Bringing a little "kindness" to Jackson: Jackson High Art Club paints mural on side of business
- Dollar General hosting hiring event at Jackson distribution facility on April 22
Images
Videos
Collections
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- ON THE MARKET: Loganville home on 2+ acres features rocking chair front porch, theater
- Best places to retire in Georgia
- Podcasts to Listen To: The Apology Line and the best true crime podcasts
- ON THE MARKET: 5 bedroom home on Jackson Lake provides privacy, beautiful lake views
- States where food stamps are used the most
- Most expensive homes for sale in Atlanta
- Most expensive homes for sale in Macon
- 50 fascinating facts about farming in America
- Most rural counties in America
Latest News
- Supercross finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway provide plenty of excitement
- Washington Post: Trump-installed NSA lawyer resigns after being on administrative leave for three months
- Atlanta woman shot in leg after rejecting a man’s advances
- Blinken says it would be 'very hard' to meet 62,500 refugee cap this fiscal year
- At least 97 injured in Egypt as train derails
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.