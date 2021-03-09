Not Available
The latest on coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Ben Westcott, CNN
-
-
- 0
- By Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Updated
- 0
University of Kansas parts way with head coach Les Miles following reports on harassment allegations during his LSU tenure
- By Jill Martin and Hollie Silverman, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- With Ashli Babbitt Killing Shrouded in Mystery, Capitol Officer Who Shot Her Is in Hiding for His Own Safety
- Heartland Foothills Education Charter School holds ribbon-cutting
- The 7 Little Johnstons visit Roots Outdoors for meet and greet
- Attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise. Here's what you can do
- EASY RECIPE: Strawberry Pretzel Salad
- How to buy a home with no down payment
- Covington police recover stolen U-Haul containing family's belongings, ashes of their son
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- A Stroll Down Memory Lane
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts boat dock, swim platform, and beach area
- States with the highest gas tax
- ON THE MARKET: English-style cottage in Butts County features fully-stocked pond
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 1
- 47 plants that begin to bloom in March
- 50 best colleges on the East Coast
- Species that went extinct in 2020
- What spring looks like in every state
- The most affordable states to buy a house in 2021
- ON THE MARKET: Duplex for sale features 'staged' mannequins in different rooms, poses
Latest News
- Jackson soccer teams continue their winning ways with victories over Upson-Lee and Central
- Broad bill to end no-excuse mail-in votes, boost voter ID clears Georgia Senate
- Georgia House unanimously approves overhauling citizen’s arrest law
- 2-year-old killed after being struck in parking lot at Six Flags Over Georgia, police say
- Butts County teachers to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Mar. 26
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.