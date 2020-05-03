120 years after Major Taylor became the world's first black athletic superstar, a historically black university is continuing in his legacy.
Saint Augustine's University, in Raleigh, North Carolina, announced this week they were forming the first cycling team at a historically black college or university (HCBU).
"We're excited to be the first HBCU to formally have a collegiate cycling team," said Umar Muhammad, a professor at the university and a coach on the team, in a statement. "This team plans to pay homage to Taylor, as well as make its own mark on the sport."
In a sport dominated by white men, Taylor broke numerous barriers in cycling, despite facing racism and hatred. In 1899, he became the world cycling champion, only the second black world champion in any sport after Canadian-born bantamweight boxer George Dixon, according to the Major Taylor Association.
Taylor retired from the sport in 1910, and he offered some advice to young black boys in his memoir "The Fastest Bicycle Rider in the World," warning them about the obstacles they may face.
"I pray they will carry on in spite of that dreadful monster prejudice," he wrote. "And with patience, courage, fortitude and perseverance achieve success for themselves."
With this new cycling team, Saint Augustine's, it seems, aims to do just that.
The team has already been approved and registered by USA Cycling, and those interested can begin watching the team compete as early as this fall.
For now, the team plans to compete with a group of about ten athletes, and the school is also planning a number of virtual cycling events, too, -- something Taylor wouldn't have had.
