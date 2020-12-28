Adam Coy, the Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, has been fired, according to a statement from Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr.
Coy's termination follows a disciplinary hearing held Monday. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police represented Coy at the hearing.
"The information, evidence and representations made by Chief (Thomas) Quinlan as the investigator are, in my opinion, indisputable. His disciplinary recommendation is well-supported and appropriate," Pettus said. "The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers."
Coy fatally shot Hill last Tuesday within seconds of their encounter, as Hill walked toward Coy holding an illuminated cell phone in his left hand, body camera footage released last week shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.