Test administrator will cooperate in college admissions scheme cases

A former test administrator accused of taking bribes in the college admissions scandal is now expected to plead guilty and testify against others, if called, according to federal court documents.
According to an agreement filed Tuesday, Igor Dvorskiy, a key figure in the scheme, will plead guilty by November 20 to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and join the list of defendants who are cooperating with investigators.
He pleaded not guilty in March.
Dvorskiy administered SAT and ACT tests at the West Hollywood Test Center in Los Angeles and accepted almost $150,000 in bribes from William "Rick" Singer to allow another individual, Mark Riddell, to take tests for prospective students, federal prosecutors in Boston say.
Clients paid Singer between $15,000 and $75,000 per test and Dvorskiy was paid approximately $10,000 per test to permit the cheating, prosecutors said.
Singer facilitated cheating on exams for students whose wealthy parents paid for his services. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to four federal charges and admitted that the case against him was accurate.
According to the indictment against him, Singer arranged for a third party -- generally Riddell -- to secretly take the test in the students' place or replace their responses with his own.
Felicity Huffman's daughter was one of many prospective students who used Dvorskiy's test center, authorities said.
When Felicity Huffman entered her guilty plea in May, the actress said she "had no knowledge of Mr. Singer paying Mr. Riddell and Mr. Dvorskiy." Riddell pleaded guilty to two charges in April in exchange for his cooperation with investigators.
Dvorskiy faces 24-30 months in prison, a fine and forfeiture of $150,000, the proceeds from the offense. He also faces 12 months of supervised release and restitution in an amount that the court will determine at sentencing, according to the agreement.
Without an agreement, the racketeering charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
If Dvorskiy provides "substantial assistance in the investigation or prosecution of another person who has committed a criminal offense," the US Attorney said, the office would file a motion to recommend a lower sentence, according to the filing.
Dvorskiy signed a cooperation agreement with the US Attorney's Office on Tuesday, agreeing to testify in the college admissions scandal cases, if requested.
Dvorskiy noted he was "entering into this Cooperation Agreement freely, voluntarily and knowingly."
