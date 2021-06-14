Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BUTTS...NORTHEASTERN LAMAR...NORTHERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN SPALDING AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT... At 501 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near McKibben, or near Jackson...moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Jackson, Forsyth, Jenkinsburg, High Falls State Park, Blount, Walker Mill, McKibben, Collier, Johnstonville, Brent, Chappel Mill and Goggins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH