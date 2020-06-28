Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting at a Louisville park during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor

A man in his early 20s has been charged fatally shooting another man Saturday at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where protesters have been gathering to demand justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Steven Nelson Lopez of Louisville was arrested and charged with murder and wanton endangerment, according to a Louisville Metropolitan Police Department arrest citation report.
The victim was shot in the head, according to the arrest citation. Police did not identify the victim and CNN has been unable to confirm his identity.
Lopez was shot in the leg by bystanders and was hospitalized after being taken into custody, the citation says.
CNN is trying to determine if Lopez has an attorney.
Police did not fire any weapons, LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington told CNN. The only people shot were Lopez and the deceased victim, he said.
The initial calls of shots fired came in around 9 p.m., the police said, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputies at the park attempted life-saving measures on the man who died at the scene.
Police said protesters will no longer be allowed to stay in the park overnight, but peaceful gatherings can continue during the day. No tents of any kind will be allowed.
"While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful, things changed last night when shots rang out," said Louisville Sgt. Lamont Washington. "We continue to support the peaceful exercise of free speech. However, our primary focus must be on public safety."
Mayor Greg Fischer said he's "deeply saddened" by the violence.
"It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene."
Taylor, an EMT, was killed in March after police officers forced their way inside her home. She was shot at least eight times when three officers forcibly entered her apartment to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the men announced themselves and returned gunfire when Taylor's boyfriend fired at them.
Officers didn't find drugs in her apartment when they entered, her family has said.
