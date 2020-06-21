Not Available
Start your week smart: Father's Day, John Bolton, love is love, Premier League
- There could be 36 communicating intelligent civilizations in our galaxy, study says
- No one shot in drive-by shooting in Jackson neighborhood Thursday afternoon
- Juneteenth protest march and celebration planned for June 19 in Jackson
- Butts County Sheriff Gary Long interviewed by FBI about Clayton County jail excessive force allegations
- Jackson Police prepare for Juneteenth march and celebration
- Butts County Magistrate Court Report
- COVID-19 deaths in Butts County now stand at 32; governor eases many restrictions
- Former Butts County firefighter-paramedic Michael Lawson passes away in North Carolina
- Gordon could face change as Board of Regents appoints committee to look at school names
- Officer William "Jack" Gilroy and Deputy Garrett Vick honored by Jackson Police for saving the life another officer
- Here are the top three ways this week's Saharan dust plume will affect you
- Trump says he wanted testing slowed down, uses racist term for coronavirus
- Biden officially forms transition team
- Federal judge denies Trump administration's attempt to block release of Bolton's book
- How to make delicious homemade ice cream
