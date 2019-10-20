Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
MONDAY
• Canadians go to the polls. Up for grabs are 338 parliamentary seats and, by extension, the tenure of liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He's faced a tough campaign, with revelations he wore black and brownface in the past, but picked up a key endorsement from former US President Barack Obama. Health care, the climate crisis and the cost of living reportedly are voters' top issues.
• A sheriff's fate awaits. The Florida state Senate is set to convene to weigh the professional future of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. The governor suspended Israel over failures in the police response to the deadly Parkland high school massacre in 2018. A "special master" who reviewed the decision has recommended Israel be reinstated, though some victims' families oppose it.
TUESDAY
• Another state bans flavored e-cig sales. Montana is due to join Washington, Michigan, Oregon, New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in temporarily banning the sale of the vaping products. The number of lung injury cases nationwide tied to e-cigarette use is nearing 1,500, and experts are racing to pinpoint the causes.
• Ex-House speaker shares his take. Newt Gingrich lays out his plan for taking on an emerging world power as his book, "Trump vs. China: Facing America's Greatest Threat," hits store shelves.
• The World Series begins. The Houston Astros battle the Washington Nationals for baseball glory. Watch on Fox or check out these streaming options.
• Basketball season tips off. After a bit of off-court drama, it's Pelicans at Raptors and Lakers at Clippers to start the NBA's regular season. Watch beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.
WEDNESDAY
• Mark Zuckerberg heads to Capitol Hill. The Facebook CEO is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. The panel is scrutinizing the tech giant's plans for a digital currency called Libra. Lawmakers have raised concerns about its implication for financial markets, cybercrime and consumer privacy.
THURSDAY
• US defense chief talks Syria. Mark Esper is due in Brussels for a meeting of global defense ministers. He's expected to discuss the violence in northern Syria, where Turkey launched an offensive against US-allied Kurds. Vice President Mike Pence last week announced a ceasefire, though Turkey cast it as only a dayslong pause in the incursion.
• The impeachment inquiry rolls on. A deputy assistant secretary of defense is scheduled to testify privately in the US House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Laura Cooper's portfolio includes Russia and Ukraine. Trump's acting chief of staff last week said Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats. Think you know impeachment inside and out? Take our quiz to find out.
FRIDAY
• 2020 Dems talk criminal justice. Nine top candidates are due to share their priorities related to police use of force, the so-called school-to-prison pipeline and the reentry of incarcerated people into society. They take the stage during a three-day forum sponsored by the 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center, a national coalition of black leaders.