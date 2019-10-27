Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. You give us five minutes, and we give you five things you must know for your weekday, plus a Sunday edition to get your week started smart. Sign up here.)
TODAY
• It's Diwali, one of the most important Hindu festivals. To those who celebrate: May your life be as colorful, shimmering and magical as the lights of Diwali! We hope the glow of the Festival of Lights shines on you all year long.
• Tree of Life observes a grim milestone. It's been one year since the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Memorial events are scheduled in the Squirrel Hill community under tight security. Almost a third of US respondents to a recent poll have avoided wearing or displaying things in public that would identify them as Jews, while the incidence of harassment of Jews remains high.
• The Bidens appear on '60 Minutes.' The front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination and his wife spoke with CBS. The interview broadcasts at 7:30 p.m. ET.
• Dave Chappelle receives a big honor. The controversial comedian will get the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a ceremony at 8 p.m. ET at the Kennedy Center in Washington, joining the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman and Eddie Murphy. The event will be broadcast January 7.
MONDAY
• A Missouri abortion clinic's fate is debated. Planned Parenthood and the state's Republican governor go head-to-head over the clinic's license. State officials reportedly have asked for enhanced security ahead of the administrative hearing. At issue is a law that effectively would shutter an abortion clinic, making Missouri the only state without such a medical site.-
• A key witness testifies in the impeachment inquiry. Ex-Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Charles Kupperman is expected to appear in a closed session. He reportedly listened in on the call between Donald Trump and Ukraine's President that's at the center of the probe.
• Trial starts for a suspect in a Colorado mom's death. Patrick Frazee is due in court. He's accused of killing Kelsey Berreth, his fiancée and the mother of his young daughter. His girlfriend, who is cooperating with prosecutors, has told investigators that Frazee killed Berreth, then disposed of her remains.
WEDNESDAY
• The Fed chair speaks. In what is always an anticipated moment, Jerome Powell is set to take the mic following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Experts expect another rate cut.
THURSDAY
• The Brexit deadline lands. This has long been circled as the date the UK would depart the EU. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded that he won't meet the deadline. He wants lawmakers to agree to a December 12 election in return for more time to debate his Brexit proposal. Meantime, the EU must grant an extension, or the UK will bounce out of the union in a dreaded "no-deal" scenario.
• Another impeachment inquiry witness appears. Timothy Morrison, a top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council, is due to corroborate that Trump pressed Ukraine for political help in return for US aid.
• Happy Halloween! It's all costumes and candy as we mere mortals mark a holiday that tests the bounds of what's real.
FRIDAY
• It's the Day of the Dead. Flowers, candles and brightly colored skeletons highlight Mexico's ancient festival that honors departed loved ones.
• The US economy gets its health results. The October jobs report is released, along with a manufacturing report. Both are seen as key indicators of the health of the American economy.
• A new binge-watching option arrives. Apple TV+ launches. The new streaming service will include original content from Oprah, a new show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and collaborations with Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams.
SATURDAY
• The Rugby World Cup champ is crowned. They've survived pounding rain in host nation Japan and repeated hammering by their rivals. The world's greatest will emerge in the final.
• UFC 244 comes to Madison Square Garden. Mixed martial arts takes center stage at the famed New York venue. Watch starting at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.