Three people were hurt when a helicopter crashed at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, police told CNN affiliate WBRE.
The sightseeing helicopter went down near the helipad at the fair around at 8:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Bloomsburg is about 60 miles southwest of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The pilot, a mother and her child were injured, WBRE reported. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The FAA identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F28F. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.