Sierra Nevada Mountains get a late summer snow

A few days are still left in summer, but folks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains got an early taste of winter weather.
A cold front swept through the range in California and Nevada on Monday, leaving snow in higher elevations.
The California Department of Transportation urged drivers to be careful and shared pictures showing foggy and slick conditions.
The snow didn't last long, but that didn't stop some people from getting excited.
The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows resort shared video and a reminder that ski season is less than two months away.
The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, also reported snow on Peavine Mountain, a landmark near the California border.
Summer ends in the Northern Hemisphere on September 23 with the fall equinox.
CNN Meteorologist Judson Jones contributed to this story.