There has been a shooting at the Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, the Forrest City Police Department said.
Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the state police criminal division has been asked to conduct an investigation of the shooting.
Forrest City is located along I-40 between Little Rock and Memphis, Tennessee and has a population of about 14,000 people.
This story is developing.
