Several people, including 3 children, found dead in San Diego home

Three children, all under the age of ten, are among five people that were shot and killed Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

 KSWB

Multiple people, including three children, were found dead in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego on Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to the home about 7 a.m. and found the victims, said San Diego Police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

"This is absolutely being treated as a homicide," Takeuchi said.

He could not confirm the manner of death of the people or whether a suspect is at large.

More information is expected at a media briefing.

This is a developing story. Return for updates

