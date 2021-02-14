At least six homes in Seminole, Florida, were damaged when an unconfirmed tornado or waterspout moved through a waterway in the gated Boca Ciega Point adult community early Saturday morning, city of Seminole Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Meegan told CNN.
The fire department learned of the incident shortly after 1 a.m. ET, Meegan said. He said the lanais on a couple of homes were destroyed, a few rooftop air handlers were lost and a couple of boats docked along the waterway were damaged.
Meegan described the damage to the single-story, attached condos as mostly structural with all the homes remaining intact. He said no one was injured.
An intense cluster of storms moved on shore near Seminole around 1 a.m., producing lightning and what the Storm Prediction Center called a "potential tornado," said CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.
The storms are expected to continue across the state Sunday morning and into the daytime hours with Tampa, Orlando and Daytona Beach facing a slight risk of severe storms. Seminole is located just southwest of Tampa, along the Intercoastal Waterway.
CNN meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.