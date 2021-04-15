San Antonio Airport put on lockdown after officer-involved shooting

San Antonio International Airport was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting, according to a tweet from police.
"There is no active threat to the public," San Antonio Police tweeted.
No other injuries were reported, and no police officers were hurt, Officer Cory Schuler told CNN.
CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.
