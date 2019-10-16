Alabama police have ended an extensive search of an apartment complex without finding a 3-year-old girl they believe was abducted from a birthday party last weekend.
Numerous police officers converged on a complex in southwestern Birmingham on Wednesday morning, looking for Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear what led officers there.
But the search didn't turn up anything of note, Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams told reporters.
He rejected rumors that had spread earlier in the day about the girl having been found.
"We believe the confusion came in when (a) crowd that had gathered ... saw another little young lady that was approximately the same size, and they mistook her for her," Williams said.
"We're still searching. We're asking anyone with information, call us. ... We have not given up on her. We don't want the public to give up."
Police have been searching for Kamille since Saturday night, when witnesses told them that she left a party at Birmingham's Tom Brown Village housing community with a woman in a dark-colored SUV.
An Amber Alert was issued, with police saying she may have been abducted by a woman and a man, and that she is believed to be in extreme danger.
Wednesday's apartment complex search -- about 7 miles from where Kamille was last seen -- drew a crowd to the area. Police posted video of their vehicles parked nearby, some blocking roads leading to the complex.
Video from CNN affiliate WBRC showed several well-armed officers leave one building, and some areas blocked off with yellow police tape.
Two people in custody still are being questioned, police say
A man and a woman were taken into police custody Sunday night for questioning after investigators found a vehicle matching the description of the SUV, authorities said.
Investigators did not immediately get any information about the child's location when they interviewed the detainees, police said. But those two still were "still being questioned by our investigators," Williams said Wednesday.
The two have not been charged in Kamille's disappearance, but they have been charged in unrelated cases, police said.
Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said Tuesday night.
Smith said the pornography was found on Stallworth's cellphone. He's being held with bond set at $500,000.
Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, is being held on a probation revocation with no bond. Her probation was for an unrelated kidnapping, Smith said.
Smith said police so far have not found any connection between the two and Kamille's family.
It is not known if either Brown or Stallworth have attorneys.
Investigators are waiting for DNA evidence to determine whether Kamille was ever in the vehicle, Smith said.
Father: Return my daughter
Kamille's father is begging for the return of his daughter.
"Drop her off anywhere and let her out. Somebody will see her. Everybody knows what's going on," Dominic McKinney told CNN affiliate WBMA. "That will be the end of that. We just want the baby back."
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Kamille's kidnapping, and a private individual put up another $1,000.
Kamille is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design.
