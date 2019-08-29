A New Mexico police officer was fired and faces a misdemeanor battery charge for shoving a suspect headfirst into a wall, according to court documents.
A police investigation found that the Albuquerque officer, John Hill, used unnecessary force when he shoved Jackson Howe, who was handcuffed, from behind, causing him to hit a holding cell wall, the court documents state.
Howe was not physically resisting Hill at the time, as Hill had claimed in his report, according to the criminal complaint that cited the investigation.
The February 17 incident was caught on security footage inside the holding cell.
"We take allegations of unnecessary force very seriously, and we will not tolerate police misconduct," Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier said in a statement.
Hill pleaded not guilty, and his next court date is scheduled for September 6, according to court records.
The Albuquerque Police Officer's Association told CNN that the APOA and Hill "are not able to speak on the case, pending the outcome of his criminal case and his appeal of his termination."
CNN could not locate an attorney for Hill.
Howe was being arrested on misdemeanor charges of attempted battery, criminal trespass and disturbing the peace at the time of the incident, according to court documents.
Howe pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his trial is set for September 16, according to court records.
"We think it was profound that our client rejected a plea offered by the state, which would have completely resolved the case, in favor of having a day in court to expose this injustice and abuse, risking more incarceration," said a statement from Howe's defense team at the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender.
An officer who was present during the incident reported it to a supervisor, according to the criminal complaint.