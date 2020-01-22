Authorities are searching for a gunman after one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in downtown Seattle, police and fire officials said Wednesday.
The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, near Westlake Park, police tweeted.
Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins said one person was dead and at least five people injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
A 9-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, said David Cuerpo, a spokesman with the fire department.
The child was in serious condition while the woman was in critical condition Wednesday. Three other men who were injured were in stable condition, Cuerpo said.
The person who died in the shooting has not been identified.
The suspect appears to have been a "lone shooter," Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best told reporters.
Christina Cuthbertson, who lives in a nearby building, told CNN she heard gunshots and people running away.
"Then minutes later you see tons of cop cars coming," Cuthbertson said. "We are told to not leave the building right now."
Wednesday's shooting comes a day after a 55-year-old man died in a shooting near the same intersection, CNN affiliate KCPQ reported.
Chief Best told reporters there is no information connecting the two shootings at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.