What started out as a grass fire in a Portland, Oregon, neighborhood quickly turned into a giant blaze that destroyed five town homes, two commercial buildings and 50 cars.
The fire began around 5 p.m. local time at the site of an old driving range in very dry, windy conditions, said Lt. Rich Chatman, a spokesman with Portland Fire and Rescue.
The flames then spread quickly because of the windy conditions and destroyed buildings and cars.
No injuries were reported in the fire, Chatman said, and it is contained to a skate park.
People living within a 10- to 12-block radius of the fire in the Madison South neighborhood were advised to stay indoors, keep windows closed and turn air conditioning units off, Chatman told CNN affiliate KATU-TV.
Some people living in Northeast Portland may see discolored water, KATU reported, because fire crews had to use fire hydrants that caused a loss of water pressure. The Portland Water Bureau told KATU that while there's no known health risks from the sediment in the water, residents should still run their taps for about 30 seconds or drink bottled water.
