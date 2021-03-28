One ticket sold in Florida wins a $238 million Powerball jackpot

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTS...LAMAR... MONROE...NORTHEASTERN UPSON...NORTHWESTERN JONES...SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT... At 114 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Piedmont, or near Barnesville...moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Thomaston, Barnesville, Forsyth, Milner, Meansville, Aldora, The Rock, Atwater, Goggins, Berner, Brent, Chappel Mill, High Falls State Park, Redbone, Blount, Liberty Hill, Hannahs Mill, Collier, Juliette and Piedmont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH