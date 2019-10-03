One person killed, two injured in shooting at Vancouver, Washington, apartment building for seniors

Police in the southern Washington city of Vancouver said Thursday that one person was killed and two people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment building for senior citizens.
An 80-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident, police spokeswoman Kim Capp said several hours after the shooting.
Police responded around 2 p.m. to a call of a shooting at the Smith Tower Apartments.
When officers arrived they found three victims in the lobby of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. Two female victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment and one male victim was deceased.
Earlier Capp told reporters the initial shots were fired in the apartment building lobby and the suspect went to his apartment.
Police said the suspect, Robert E. Breck, refused to come out of his apartment. A crisis negotiation team was brought in while other officers and SWAT members evacuated the other residents.
About two hours later he was taken into custody.
CNN is trying to determine whether Breck has a legal representative.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center was treating two patients from the Smith Tower shooting, said Randy Querin, a spokesman for the hospital.
Their initial condition is satisfactory and treatment is ongoing, Querin said.
A tweet from The Columbian newspaper includes a video showing several police cars and a fire truck outside the Smith Tower Apartments in the initial moments after the shooting.
According to the apartment website, the apartments are for people who are 62 years of age or older. The building has 170 studio and one-bedroom apartments.
