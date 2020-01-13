NYPD looking for Brooklyn teenager who went missing last week

The New York Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old Brooklyn girl missing since entering a train station after school Thursday.
Authorities are asking for help locating Jenna Hospedales, who was last seen at about 3:15 p.m. on January 9 entering the G train station at Fulton Street and South Elliot Place, according to an NYPD press release.
Jenna is black, about 5-foot-8-inches tall, and weighs 118 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, dark complexion and black hair, NYPD said. She was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket when last seen.
Jenna took the G train after classes at Brooklyn Tech High School, where she is a freshman, CNN affiliate WCBS reported.
"I hope she comes home," her mother, Jennelle Hospedales, said Sunday, according to WCBS. "That's all I want I want. I just want my baby home."
NYPD's 77th Precinct posted a photo and asked for help.
"She is not a child who is super on social media. She's not a child that dates. She's not a child that has a wild side. She has never left home, so we are extremely concerned," the teen's cousin, Crystal Hospedales, told WCBS.
