North Carolina police find body of missing baby

Police in North Carolina found the body of a 6-month-old baby near a cemetery Saturday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police discovered the remains of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, who went missing with his mother Thursday evening.
Police had arrested the mother, Tamara Jernel Brown, Friday night after an incident. She was charged with common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official, according to records posted on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office website.
The baby was not with her when she was arrested, and police said she refused to tell authorities where he was, police said.
The baby had been seen last with her in Charlotte around noon on Friday.
