NFL player Cody Latimer is arrested after gunfire at a Colorado apartment

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested and faces assault and weapons charges following an incident in Colorado, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a call Saturday morning about an altercation at an apartment in unincorporated Douglas County.
"While in route, deputies learned that the reporting party had heard arguing and what they believed to be gunshots inside of an apartment," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person with injuries that were not related to gunfire.
Latimer was detained and transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility. He was booked on several charges, including assault in the second degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, the statement said. He was held on a $25,000 bond.
Authorities did not provide additional information on what happened in the apartment. The apartment complex where it happened is about 20 miles from Denver.
Latimer's attorney Harvey Steinberg directed CNN to a statement he first gave to ESPN.
"There's an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine. Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known," Schefter's statement said.
The Redskins said it was aware of the incident. "We ... have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time," it added.
