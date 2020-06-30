Players for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will now have the option to either be on the field or remain in the locker room during the National Anthem, according to a release from the league.
The release says this decision was made following conversations with players from around the league, as well as club officials and other stakeholders.
"We began this tournament with several important goals," said Lisa Baird, NWSL commissioner. "Develop a safe environment for the continuation of sport. Create an innovative competition to showcase the vitality of women's soccer. Collaborate with our players association and develop a genuine partnership. Raise revenue to fund player compensation. And support and empower players to use their platform to make the world a better place."
The league will continue to play the anthem, Baird said, but with "even more flexibility" and support for each player's right to express their individual views.
"The NWSL stands behind every player, official and staff member," Baird said. "Kneel on the field. Stand with your hand over your heart. Honor your feelings in the privacy of the locker room or at midfield. The NWSL is a league that was built on diversity and courage and those principles will continue to drive us forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.