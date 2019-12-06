Three of the four teenagers who escaped from a Nashville juvenile detention center have now been caught, police said in a tweet.
Morris Marsh, 17, was taken into custody Friday night after a vehicle pursuit, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.
Marsh is accused in the April killing of Charles Easley, police have said.
He and the other teens fled the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Facility Nov. 30 after being left unsupervised, police said.
Only one teen Brandon Caruthers, 17, remains at large. He was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations' most wanted list after fleeing the detention center. Caruthers is being charged as an adult in an armed robbery case from August 2018, police said.
Decorrius Wright, 16, and Calvin Howse, 15, were recaptured Tuesday in Madison, Tennessee, Nashville police tweeted.
Wright is accused in the February death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, police said. Howse was arrested in November on charges of gun possession and auto theft, police said.
Wright's 15-year-old girlfriend was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact of escape. She is accused of criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony, accessory after the fact of escape, harboring, tampering with evidence and lying to police.
Teens escaped through the front door
Videos released Tuesday by the Davidson County Juvenile Court show the teens as they make their way outside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville. Three were shown wearing bright yellow vests.
The teens escaped the facility Saturday after the 9 p.m. usual bedtime when a staff supervisor left them unsupervised as they cleaned an area inside the facility. The supervisor went to a different floor to address a disturbance, the company managing the center said.
They entered an elevator that had been left open by a staff member, according to a statement from Davidson County Juvenile Court.
They were "able to convince a staff member to make a call to Master Control and request that the elevator be sent to the basement, which is an unsecured area youth are not permitted to access," the statement said.
Surveillance video shows the group running through empty hallways and escaping through the glass front door.
Authorities had said the teens likely received some assistance once they were outside, but no one else other than the teens appears on the surveillance footage released Tuesday.
Youth Opportunity Investments, a private detention contractor which has managed the center since 2015, has fired three of its employees and suspended one for three days in reaction to the escape, the company said.
CNN's Nicole Chavez and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.