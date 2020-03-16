NASCAR won't race again until early May

NASCAR said Monday it has postponed races in its national circuits through May 3.
The stock car racing body said it plans to hold a full season once the schedule resumes the weekend of May 8-9 in Martinsville, Virginia.
"The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd," NASCAR said.
Two weekends of racing, in Atlanta and Miami, had already been postponed after NASCAR ran four events. The schedule is supposed to conclude in early November.
Most of the tracks that would have hosted the postponed races have two events each year. For instance, Talladega was scheduled to host Cup races on April 26 and October 4.
"Future rescheduling (will) soon ... be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts," NASCAR said.
NASCAR also operates the Xfinity and Trucks series.
CNN's Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.