The NAACP Image Awards paid tribute to Kobe Bryant Saturday night.
The NBA legend and his teenage daughter Gianna died along with seven other people last month when the helicopter they were taking to the young girl's basketball game crashed into a hillside.
The annual awards show honoring the achievements and performances of people of color remembered Bryant in a segment that began with the stage turned into an empty, dark basketball court.
As audio from Bryant's NBA farewell speech played, memorable moments from his career and life were displayed on a screen, paired against a backdrop of purple and gold lights. As the clip continued, two banners unfurled with the numbers 8 and 24, which Bryant wore while playing for the Lakers.
"Thank you guys for all your sacrifice," Bryant says in the video. "What can I say? Mamba out."
The final image is of Bryant and Gianna embracing.
A memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and the other victims of the crash will be held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
CNN's Steve Almasy and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.