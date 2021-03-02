A multiple vehicle crash in Imperial County, California, on Tuesday morning left at least 12 people dead, California Highway Patrol Officer Arturo Platero told CNN.
A vehicle was traveling westbound on Norrish Road near State Route 115 when it traveled "in the direct path" of a big rig truck traveling northbound on the 115, Platero said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Imperial County Fire officials said multiple agencies were responding to the crash, which is being treated as a mass casualty event.
The site of the crash is in southeastern California about 10 miles east of El Centro and about 10 miles north of the Mexican border.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
