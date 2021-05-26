Authorities are investigating more than 100 reports of vehicles being struck by projectiles along a busy Southern California freeway over the last month.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez told CNN the shootings, believed to be from a BB or pellet gun, have been reported on the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.
Damage from the shootings has ranged from shattered windows and windshields to vehicle body damage. At least one person suffered a minor injury in one incident, California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas told CNN last week.
"It's a huge safety issue," Olivas said. "That's a very shocking event to happen while you're driving along, and could cause a driver to lose control or create an even worse situation."
A CHP vehicle was among those hit in a shooting in Santa Ana.
There doesn't seem to be a common pattern in terms of the vehicles struck, Olivas said. It's been all types and scattered across three counties and during different times of the day, he said.
Because the incidents have occurred over a widespread area, it is unclear whether the suspect or suspects are shooting from the freeway itself, an overpass, or nearby, Sanchez said.
While he wouldn't detail efforts underway to capture the shooter, Sanchez said the CHP is utilizing additional resources to bring the rash of shootings to an end. It's also asking the public to provide witness reports and dashcam videos, if possible.
CHP is warning drivers to be extra cautious and extra vigilant, especially in the morning hours when many of the incidents have been reported.
