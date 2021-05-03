Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia and portions of central Georgia. * Through late Tuesday night. * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall this evening could produce additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches in some areas. On Tuesday, additional showers and thunderstorms are forecast which would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&