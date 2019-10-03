MGM and Las Vegas shooting victims to announce landmark settlement

A landmark settlement between MGM and victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting is expected to be announced on Thursday to resolve victims' claims, according to a source familiar with the matter.
CNN has reached out to MGM Resorts, which has not yet returned calls for comment.
According to a regulatory filing released in May, MGM said it could pay as much as $800 million for lawsuits related to the mass shooting.
The settlement stems from the shooting on October 1, 2017, the worst in modern American history.
The gunman, a reclusive 64-year-old gambler, sprayed bullets on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which is owned and operated by MGM Resorts. He fired for between 10 to 15 minutes at the country music festival, killing 58 people and injuring almost 700.
The shooter was found dead in his hotel room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have not been able to determine his motive in carrying out the massacre -- or whether he even had one.