Man accused of Capital Gazette killings admits guilt, reports say

Jarrod Ramos, the man accused of killing five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper last year, has admitted guilt in a Maryland court, according to the newspaper and the Washington Post.
Ramos made the admission Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, days before his trial was set to begin. The plea is not final until it is accepted by Judge Laura Ripken in an ongoing hearing, the papers reported.
CNN has reached out to Ramos' attorney and the Anne Arundel County district attorney, but has not gotten a response.
Ramos allegedly stormed the Capital Gazette's offices in June 2018.
It was the single deadliest day for journalists in the United States since 9/11.
