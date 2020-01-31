Lakers star LeBron James is showing off a new tattoo on Instagram, one that honors Kobe Bryant, whose nickname was the Black Mamba.
"My brother #Mamba4Life #RIPKobe #RIPGiGi," James wrote, paying tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died with seven other people earlier this week in a helicopter crash.
James made the tattoo photo the second of two he posted before the Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The first is one of James and Bryant when they were Olympics teammates. Click through to see the tattoo photo.
The post had more than 4 million likes.
