One of the greatest duos of all time -- macaroni and cheese -- is getting a Valentine's Day makeover.
The Kraft Heinz Company is giving away 1,000 boxes of pink Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese to celebrate Cupid's big day.
Giveaway winners will receive a box of the classic macaroni and cheese along with a candy flavor packet that turns the traditionally orange dish pink and adds a hint of sweet flavor, Kraft said.
Winners will receive their prize in time for Valentine's Day, so it can be enjoyed with a side of champagne, chocolate or candy hearts.
Whether you're lucky in love or celebrating solo, you can enter to win the pink mac & cheese at Kraft's website through February 8.
