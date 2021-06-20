Jon Rahm won the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on Sunday.
This is Rahm's first-ever win at a major championship. The victory also makes Rahm the first Spaniard ever to win at the US Open.
Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, put up back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, sinking clutch putts of 24 and 18 feet respectively to take a one-stroke lead to the clubhouse. Rahm had to watch nervously as the final groups finished their rounds, but no one was able to match his winning score of 6-under par.
Two weeks ago, Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after he tested positive for Covid-19. Rahm was informed of his Covid-positive status moments after he finished his third round with a six-shot lead over his closest competitor.
