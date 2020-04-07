Jersey City councilman dies from coronavirus

Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun, a longtime civic and business leader in the community, has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to his chief of staff, Vernon Richardson.
City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted the news of Yun's death on Monday, saying, "It's w/a heavy heart that we share that Councilman Yun has passed away. He was a great co worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity -- More than that he was a great father, husband and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated."
Yun, 65, had been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms since late March, Richardson told nj.com.
Yun is one of the most prominent people to die of coronavirus in the Garden State, where more than 41,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Yun came to the United States from South Korea to study in 1979 and had lived in Jersey City Heights since 1981, according to the city's website.
Known for his trademark bow ties, Yun was elected to the city council in 2013 but was involved in the city's civic and economic life for decades, serving on the Jersey City Development Agency and helping to form and lead the city's first special improvement district -- the Central Avenue SID -- which worked to revitalize that business district.
He and his wife owned and operated Garden State News, the website said. He served as president of the Jersey City Merchant's Council for 20 years and was a leader in establishing the first commuter bus line from Central Avenue in Jersey City to New York City, the website said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted his condolences.
"He was a respected leader and a good man. A terrific husband, father, and grandfather. We stand with Jersey City in mourning his loss, and we send our thoughts to his family."
CNN's Rob Frehse contributed to this report.
