Not Available
Tornado Watch until 7AM EDT MON
This bulletin remains in effect until 7:00 am Monday for Butts County, GA
Wind Advisory from 6PM EDT SUN until 6AM EDT MON
This bulletin remains in effect until 6:00 am Monday for Butts County, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 2:40AM EDT MON until 3:30AM EDT MON
This bulletin remains in effect until 3:30 am Monday for Butts County, GA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.