Like so many odd things on the internet, the hawk neck challenge began with a tweet.
A compilation Twitter page posted a video of a hawk, demonstrating its head stabilization. The effect is a bit mesmerizing, as the falconer moves the bird's body while its head remains still.
The original post got more than 300,000 likes, but when someone retweeted the video and quipped "Jabbawockeez have 24 hours to respond," that number exploded to 600,000.
And Jabbawockeez, a hip-hop dance crew, did exactly that.
Pretty sure it's called Jabbawockeez neck challenge now.
The Jabbawockeez first became well-known after their win on America's Best Dance Crew in 2008. The crew uses plain white masks and gloves as an integral part of their performance, as seen in their video.
Recently, the crew appeared in rapper DaBaby's music video for "Bop" and danced during his "Saturday Night Live" performance.
