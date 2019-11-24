It's NFL Sunday! Here's how to watch all the big games

It's almost Thanksgiving and we've got a lot to be thankful for. Most of all, NFL Sunday is back.
Week 12 features 12 matchups, including an intense game expected between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.
Here's how you can watch your teams play:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.
New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Oakland Raiders vs. New York Jets
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Redskins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.