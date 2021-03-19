Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the southwest Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) tweeted Friday.
"Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall. Flight color code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers," IMO tweeted.
Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management has urged citizens to avoid the Reykjanesbraut highway on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula. The highway connects Greater Reykjavík to Iceland's Keflavík International Airport.
"An eruption has started at Fagradalsfjall. We ask people to stay calm and not under any circumstances go close to the eruption site or on Reykjanesbraut," the authority tweeted Friday evening.
"First responders need to be able to drive freely to assess the situation. Scientists are working on assessing the eruption."
The eruption comes after weeks of increased seismic activity on the peninsula, with some 400 earthquakes detected in the region on Thursday morning alone, according to the IMO.
"This is somewhat less seismic activity in comparison to previous mornings where the numbers have been around 1,000 earthquakes," the IMO added in a tweet on Thursday.
