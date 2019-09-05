Several tornadoes have been reported this morning in the Carolinas, with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City sharing pictures on twitter showing damage in Emerald Isle, NC caused by a tornado around 9 am this morning.
Paul Musco
Paul Musco
tweeted that he was checking on some properties he manages in North Myrtle Beach when he saw a possible tornado in a rain band of Hurricane Dorian.
Wayne White
Paul Musco
