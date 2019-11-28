Hungry? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

Sick of autumnal feasts? Turkey not your speed? Well, good news: you can still dine at some of your favorite chain food joints instead this Thanksgiving.
These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, but hours vary by location (and inclement weather could play a role, too).
It's best to call ahead to make sure your local favorite is open before stopping by on an empty stomach.
And hey -- share thanks with the workers keeping your plate full while you're at it.
Hungry? Eat here this Thanksgiving
Burger King
Bob Evans
The Capital Grille
Cracker Barrel
Chili's
Denny's
Del Taco
Domino's Pizza
Dunkin'
Golden Corral
IHOP
Little Caesars
McDonald's
Pizza Hut
Popeyes
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Smokey Bones
Starbucks
Waffle House
Wendy's
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to remove references to Panera Bread, which is closed on Thanksgiving.