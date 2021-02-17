How you can help Texas winter storm victims

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for much of north and central Georgia. * From 7 PM EST this evening through Friday morning * Widespread rainfall will spread across the area beginning tonight and will shift southeastward through the day Thursday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts over 2 inches are expected. Previous rounds of rainfall have kept soils wet and saturated which will more easily allow for runoff and potential flash flooding. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Roads may be closed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&