How to watch Dr. Bernice A. King and Ilyasah Shabazz, daughters of MLK and Malcolm X, in conversation

Seeing Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. in conversation might not be possible anymore. But you can see their daughters, in their first ever public discussion.
Dr. Bernice A. King and Ilyasah Shabazz will be coming together Friday evening for the first time, meeting in conversation over their families' legacies and sharing lessons learned from their mothers, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz.
Interested? Here's what you should know.
How can I watch?
The conversation is hosted by GirlTrek, an organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles among black women, as a part of its Daughters Of initiative. It will be streaming live on the organization's Facebook page at 7 p.m. EST.
What is Daughters Of?
Daughters Of is a campaign by GirlTrek to uplift the matrilineal traditions of black women.
The campaign began last week with a conversation between Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni.
