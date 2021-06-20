Hot air balloon crash-lands outside Denver, injuring three passengers

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia...east central Georgia...north
central Georgia...northeast Georgia...northwest Georgia and
west central Georgia...including the following areas...in
central Georgia...Baldwin...Bibb...Butts...Crawford...Jasper...
Jones...Monroe...Peach and Putnam. In east central Georgia...
Greene...Hancock...Taliaferro...Warren and Wilkes. In north
central Georgia...Barrow...Cherokee...Clayton...Cobb...
Dawson...DeKalb...Douglas...Fannin...Fayette...Forsyth...
Gilmer...Gwinnett...Hall...Henry...Lumpkin...Morgan...Newton...
North Fulton...Pickens...Rockdale...South Fulton...Union and
Walton. In northeast Georgia...Banks...Clarke...Jackson...
Madison...Oconee...Oglethorpe...Towns and White. In northwest
Georgia...Bartow...Carroll...Haralson...Paulding and Polk. In
west central Georgia...Chattahoochee...Coweta...Harris...
Heard...Lamar...Macon...Marion...Meriwether...Muscogee...
Pike...Schley...Spalding...Stewart...Talbot...Taylor...Troup...
Upson and Webster.
* Through this evening
* A tropical depression will bring heavy rainfall to portions of
Georgia through. Additional rainfall totals of up to one-half
inch is expected over the watch area, with higher amounts up to
2 inches possible possible with heavy rainfall. Quickly
accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient runoff and
increase flash flooding potential.
* Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate
fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding
could also lead to road closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
