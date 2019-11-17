It's NFL Sunday! That means back-to-back, hard-hitting action all day long.
Week 11 brings 12 new matchups, starting with the Cowboys vs. the Lions and ending with the Bears vs. the Rams.
Here's how to watch your favorite teams play:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
Watch: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Oakland Raiders
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.
New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.